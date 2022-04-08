The ACU Wildcats baseball team is in a three-way tie with Lamar and Sam Houston in WAC standings.

The Bearkats are here this weekend and the Wildcats are vying to secure that number one spot and both teams are evenly matched going into it.

Head Coach Rick McCarty said, “No I think when you look, they’ve got a really good club. Same story, a lot of tradition down there. They’ve got a lot of experienced guys back, so do we. We played them six times last year, we’re gonna play them six times in the regular season this year. So it’s gonna be who controls the strike zone the best, who does the simple things. They’re a talented roster, I feel like we’re a talented roster. Who can go out there and fill it up and go out there on two strike pressures. The same things we talk about every single day, they’ll apply this weekend. It’s just on a conference stage. We know we need to play well here at home, try to find a way to win a series here. Get to Sunday with a chance to sweep would be great, but we gotta win on Friday night first. “

The Wildcats are set to host the three-game series starting with the first game tonight at 6:00 p.m.