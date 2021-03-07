Wildcats complete sweep of Arkansas State, 9-4

ABILENE – Sebastian ‘Bash’ Randle went 2-for-4 from the No. 9 spot with two doubles and three RBI, helping the Abilene Christian baseball team complete its three-game home sweep of Arkansas State Sunday at Crutcher Scott Field.

The Wildcats exit the weekend with an 8-3 overall record, while the Red Wolves remain winless at 0-7.

ACU scored twice on Arkansas State starter Brandon Anderson with runs in the first and fifth. Grayson Tatrow, who singled to center in the first, scored on Tommy Cruz’ fly ball to left, and later provided his own sacrifice fly in the fifth to plate Randle, who led off the inning with a double.

An inning later, Randle added some insurance runs after slapping a two-run double to left field that made it a 5-0 game, scoring both Mitchell Dickson and Brett Hammit.

Arkansas State eventually lit its side of the scoreboard in the seventh, scoring three unearned against reliever Max Huffling (2-0), after leaving the bases loaded twice earlier in the game. ASU third baseman Ben Klutts, who had reached on an error, scored on Jake Gish’s (4-5) single through the left side, and then Tyler Duncan came home on a fielder’s choice to second bases.

The Red Wolves third run was the result of a throwing error, but their threat was soon extinguished by reliever Trevor Jackson, who struck out leadoff man Drew Tipton on three pitches.

ACU would get two runs back in the seventh on a Randle HBP RBI and its third sacrifice fly of the game – this time off the bat of left fielder Mike Brown (2-5, 2RBI, 3SB).Then in the eighth, Dickson slapped a two-run double down the left field line, scoring Cruz and Hunter Gieser (3BB).

Austin Ruesch finished the game with a scoreless ninth, getting Klutts to fly out to center for the final out.

Adam Stephenson started for the Wildcats and struck out three through 4.1 scoreless innings. He turned a pair of 1-6-3 double plays to escape the first and second innings, and left the bases loaded in the fourth on a strikeout of Garrett Olson.

ACU finished the weekend with a .352 batting average vs. Arkansas State (37-105), 41 runs (+29 differential), 11 extra-base hits and an astonishing 36 walks. The Wildcats also stole seven bases on nine attempts.

ACU pitchers posted a 2.25 ERA this weekend with 29K and a .211 opponents’ batting average.

The Wildcats return to action Friday for the start of a four-game series at Central Arkansas.