Wildcats confident in ground game moving forward

The ACU Wildcats started 2019 with a loss last week to North Texas, but the running back duo of Tracey James and Billy McCrary didn’t disappoint in the loss.

They combined for 246 all-purpose yards and found the end zone three times.

A backfield like that can help a team get things done during the season.

James said, “It’s very nice, we get to rest and things like that, and we know when one of us comes out, the other onw can do the same exact stuff. It’s less pressure for the whole offense.”

McCrary said, “It’s really nice and like he touched on too, if you’re tired you don’t have to worry about taking a blow because the guy is going to come back in just as good as you. We also have Tyrese White who’s going to come into the mix too, so we have three guys that can go in there. You don’t have to worry about being dead tired, because you have someone that can do the same thing.”

ACU continues the 2019 season on Saturday with their home opener.

They take on Arizona Christian at Anthony Field at 6 p.m.