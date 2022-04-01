The ACU Wildcats are taking on the Texas A&M Aggies for the first time since 2020. They feel confident in the matchup.

Head Coach Abigail Farler said, “I think it’s gonna be a really fun matchup for us, our girls came out really confident against the last team we had against them. I think this crew is, they’re young and confident and playing together and I think they wanna go and see what they can do against Texas A&M. I think there’s a lot of in state rivals and kids that know eachother. So they know eachother off the field, so it’ll be a fun experience, I’m excited.”

The Wildcats are in College Station all weekend to face the Aggies.