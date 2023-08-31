ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The ACU Wildcats beat Northern Colorado 31-11 to open the 2023 season on Thursday night.

It’s the first time Wildcats beat UNC since moving up to NCAA FCS competition.

ACU came out ready to play with the first drive being brought by Rovaughn Banks Jr. for a 12-yard touchdown pass from starting quarterback Maverick McIvor.

At the half, the Wildcats held a 17-point lead after two more touchdowns were scored from former Jim Ned Indian Xavier Wishert and Jay’Veon Sunday.

They added 10 more points in the third quarter with Kyle Ramsey who kicked a 40-yard field goal and Wishert added his second touchdown of the game on a 18-yard run.

The Wildcats leaders on offense were McIvor with 200-yards passing, Jermiah Dobbins who lead the Wildcats on the ground with 83-yards rushing, and Blayne Taylor was the leading receiver with four catches for 75-yards.

ACU’s next game is in Prairie View facing the Panthers next Saturday at 6 p.m.