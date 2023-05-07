ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports)–The ACU Wildcats have had a tough four weeks of conference play.

Welcoming in the Utah Tech Trailblazers this weekend at The Crutch for a three-game series.

Grayson Tatrow’s heroic three-run homerun gave ACU their first lead of the game in the bottom of the seventh inning, 4-2.

The Wildcats win the series 2-1 and moving in the right direction.

Head coach Rick McCarty said, “Yeah I think so. What you guys saw this weekend here at home, cause we’ve been on the road three of the last four, that is the WAC. You can sit here and manage expectations and kinda look at records and at the end of the day every team is so equally talented. It really comes down to how the starting pitcher performs well, what team can get off the field with two outs when they’re pitching and then what team can get a two out hit. Really proud of the series win. Probably more proud with responding to how game one went Friday night in a tough way and showing back up yesterday and finding a way to win and did the same thing today. That’s a 3-1 week after beating Baylor so those are gold as we push through the month of May. You know I think these guys are ready for a strong finish. Just cause we’re ready doesn’t mean it’s gonna happen, we’ve gotta go earn each one of them.”

On deck: The Wildcats travel to Lubbock on Tuesday to finish a postponed game from April 25th and play a makeup game from April 4th following that against Texas Tech.