Wildcats disappointed with results of 2019 season

The ACU Wildcats Southland conference season is over, and it didn’t go the way they had hoped at the start of the season.

The Wildcats were picked to finish seventh, and they are seventh right now.

Missing chances was the story over the season.

They came close to beating Central Arkansas but missed the chance.

They came close to beating Incarnate Word and Lamar but missed the chance.

What are the players thoughts on 2019 as a whole?

Kobe Clark said, “I feel like these last couple games, they kind of went down hill a little bit, but last game with the thoughts of the playoffs out of the picture, kind of brought some people down. But I just feel like this is the last game of the season, so I feel like everyone should play their hardest and be ready to go.”

Corey Smith said, “The chemistry was so great, that’s what hurt us the most, not making the playoffs because we felt we could make a run if we had the shot. But we dropped the ball, so that only gives the team a chip on their shoulder for next year.”

The Wildcats 2019 season finale is Saturday night over in Mississippi against Mississippi State.

The game starts at 6:30 and can be seen on SEC-TV+