Wildcats dominate Mustangs to open 2-0

ABILENE, Texas – The Wildcats earned another huge victory on Sunday afternoon, 91-48 over Midwestern State, to move to 2-0 on the season. They used another efficient night from the floor, 50 percent from the floor and 45 percent from three, to dominant the Mustangs. Anna McLeod led all scorers with 23 points and three other Wildcats hit double figures in the lopsided victory.

Key Plays

Up 14-7 in the first quarter, the Wildcats opened up a 16-0 run capped by a three from Alice Stevenson, her first career made three.

The Mustangs traded buckets with ACU in the second quarter, but a late three from Anna McLeod gave the Wildcats a 24-point lead.

A 10-0 run in the third quarter, featuring back-to-back threes from McLeod and Madi Miller pushed the Wildcat lead to 34 points.

Hannah Matthews had a two-minute stretch in the fourth quarter where she dominated the boards grabbing three offensive rebounds and one defensive rebound leading to more opportunities for ACU.

Stat Pack

Alyssa Adams dominated the paint and totaled a career-high six blocks. She narrowly missed a double-double with 10 boards and nine points

McLeod unloaded for a career-high 23 points, including going 4-6 from range

The Wildcats shot just 63 percent from the free throw line

The team is shooting over 48 percent from deep through their first two games with 28 total threes made

Miller had another solid outing for ACU with 17 points and six assists, she is now leading the team in both points per game (20) and assists per game (5.0)

Up Next

The Wildcats continue their season-opening homestand as they welcome UT Permian Basin to the Teague Center. This will be the first game of a doubleheader with the men and tips at 5:30 p.m.