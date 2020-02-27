Wildcats extend winning streak to 6 with victory over Bearkats

The ACU Wildcats continued their hot streak on Wednesday night with an 85-69 victory over Sam Houston State.

The Wildcats used a red-hot first half to build a 12-point lead over the Bearkats and then held on to pick up the victory.

Guard Payton Ricks was hit in the mouth early in the game, but it didn’t slow down the Wichita, Kansas senior.

He led ACU with a team high 23 points.

Clay Gayman and Kohlton Kohl were next in scoring for head coach Joe Golding with thirteen and twelve, respectively.

ACU improves to 13-4 in Southland Conference play to remain all alone in second place behind Stephen F. Austin.

The Wildcats host Central Arkansas on Saturday afternoon.