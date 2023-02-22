ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The ACU men’s basketball return home to Moody Coliseum Wednesday to host Stephen F. Austin.

The Wildcats are trying to secure their first win this month at home, after going 3-2 in their last five games.

At the half ACU was down, 42-31 but the Wildcats didn’t let up.

In the second, back-to-back three’s from Immanuel Allen gave ACU their first lead since the beginning of the game at 2-0.

By the end of regulation the score set at 75 a-piece, and headed into overtime.

Points were traded back and forth and the five minutes wind down, 83-83 now going into double OT.

The Wildcats came up short to finish with a final score of 91-89.

ACU hosts Utah Valley up next on Saturday.