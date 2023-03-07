The ACU Wildcats struggled in the early going against Cal Baptist in the first round of the WAC Tournament and lost to the Lancers, 69-62.

The Wildcats took an 8-7 lead in the first half on a Hunter Jack Madden basket, and they never led, again.

California Baptist led by as many as 8 in the first 20 minutes of the game and went to the half with a 36-30 lead.

The Lancers built a 14-point lead in the second half, and they seemed to be in complete control. That’s when the Wildcats started to chip away. Immanuel Allen’s basketball with :42 left in the game made it a four-point contest. It turned out to be ACU’s final basket of the season.

The Wildcats were led in scoring by Damien Daniels’ 16 points, and he tied Airion Simmons with a team high six assists.

ACU finishes the 2022-23 season with a 13-17 record. Their worst since the 2015-16 season.