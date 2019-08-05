Wildcats get votes in STATS FCS Top 25

ABILENE – Abilene Christian football is one of about three dozen schools listed in the ‘receiving votes’ category in the STATS FCS Preseason Top 25 released Monday, which was headlined by the two-time defending national champions from North Dakota State.

The Bison, who finished 15-0 last season and have a Division I-leading 21-game winning streak, gained 142 of the 160 first-place votes and 3,971 of a possible 4,000 points in the national media poll. James Madison edged South Dakota State for the No. 2 spot, while national runner-up Eastern Washington and UC Davis rounded out the top five.

Nicholls (9-4), which ACU defeated at home last season, 28-12, is the top-ranked Southland Conference team at No. 12, while Sam Houston State, which lost 17-10 to the Wildcats last season at home in Huntsville came in at No. 23.

The receiving votes pod featured six remaining Southland schools in addition to the Wildcats. Central Arkansas, McNeese, Incarnate Word and Lamar all placed ahead of ACU, and Southeastern Louisiana was right behind the Purple and White with five points. ACU lost to UCA, McNeese and UIW in three games all decided by 10 points or less and defeated the Lions in Hammond, La., 48-27.

The Wildcats did not face Lamar last season but have the Cardinals on this year’s slate with a game set for Oct. 5 in Beaumont.

The STATS FCS Top 25 will be released every Monday during the regular season, except for Sunday, Nov. 24, prior to the selection of the 24-team FCS playoff field. A final Top 25 will follow the FCS championship game, which will be held Jan. 11 in Frisco, Texas.