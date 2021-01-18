Wildcats handled three Covid-19 postponements well

The ACU Women are undefeated in conference play after their first two games in the Southland Conference.

They should be well into their conference schedule by now, but the coronavirus played havoc with head coach Julie Goodenough’s schedule.

Saturday’s victory over Southeastern Louisiana was the teams second game in 26 days.

Practicing and not playing other teams is hard, but coach Goodenough likes the way her team handled it.

Goodenough said, “We’ve exhausted all three of our byes, already. So, we don’t have a break. We are just going to roll through this season. It’s going to be two days of prep, play a game. Two days of prep and play a game. I think they are ready for it. They are kind of tired of not having games. They’ve handled to adversity like rock stars. We take a lot of pride in our program of teaching and living out ‘control the controlables.'” Our team has been super flexible. It’s just rolled with the punches. We are going to start quite a gaunlet without any breaks, and I think our team is ready for it.”

The Wildcats lost another to Covid-19 on Monday.

Their game with Incarnate Word on January 30th is postponed.

ACU’s games with Sam Houston State are at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.