The ACU Wildcats basketball team is back on the road again this week. Head coach Brette Tanner’s team is up in Seattle to take on Seattle University in the Western Athletic Conference.

They follow that game up with a game at California Baptist on Saturday night. The Wildcats attack, as of late, is focused on their big man Joe Pleasant.

They want to get the basket and get rebounds to keep the ball alive.

Joe Pleasant said, “Well it was kind of opponent emphasis to attack the rim, we knew we could well coach told us to finish strong and go to the paint and finish strong. I was gonna finish and get fouled and that was a big emphasis when we couldn’t shoot the ball well I feel like that was the main attacking point for us and it shows that even if we’re not shooting the ball well then we can still find ways to score inside if we just have that aggressive mentality to attack the rim. Home games are always important, a majority are home games and then try to steal some on the road. So every home game, every game is important itself but especially being at home we wanted to get this one. It’s definitely going to help us going on the road and get momentum as we hit this road stretch.”

ACU has won two of their last three games. They take on the Redhawks tonight, it’s on the West coast so tip-off is set to begin at 9 p.m.