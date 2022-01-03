Wildcats hire Skyler Cassity as defensive coordinator

ABILENE – The ACU football program and head coach Keith Patterson are pleased to announce the addition of Skyler Cassity to the staff as defensive coordinator. Cassity becomes the third member of the new ACU staff, joining Patterson and Associate AD/Chief of Staff Jordan Seawright.

“It is an honor to be joining Coach Patterson again, as well as the Abilene Christian University family. I look forward to getting straight to work setting a championship standard at ACU on and off the field.” Cassity said. “Texas is home for my immediate and extended family, and it is where I have spent much of my career, so I am excited to get started.”

Cassity comes to Abilene Christian after spending two seasons coaching outside linebackers, nickels and safeties at Missouri State. The Bears’ defense finished the 2021 season ranked sixth nationally in turnovers forced, 11th in interceptions and 11th in defensive touchdowns while making their second consecutive appearance in the FCS Playoffs.

“Skyler is one of the brightest young coaches in college football, and he will be a fantastic asset to our staff immediately,” Patterson said. “He is a great recruiter and possesses a tremendous passion for the game of football.”

Cassity coached outside linebackers for three seasons and received a Master’s Degree in Sports Management at Texas Tech before helping Missouri State end a 30-year postseason drought. Prior to that, he served as a graduate assistant at Texas State, where he helped the Bobcats turn in the top recruiting class in the Sun Belt Conference in 2017. As an undergraduate at Auburn University, Cassity assisted with recruiting and earned his degree in Business Administration.

“For our program to be successful, it requires a purpose-driven foundation in rooted relationships that can grow while demanding the very best of each and every contributor. That requires a mental toughness, a relentless and focused dedication, and an aggressive defense,” Cassity continued. “The in-state talent is second to none, and ACU will succeed in recruiting Texas’ superior talent. Additionally, there is a lot of out-of-state talent to introduce to ACU. That excites me as much as developing relationships with the players, staff, administration and the people of Abilene.”

