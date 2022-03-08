The ACU women got to Las Vegas for the WAC Tournament on Tuesday to begin preparations.

The Wildcats struggled down the stretch of the regular season.

Head coach Julie Goodenough’s team lost four of its final six games of the season.

It’s been a rough stretch, but the Wildcats did win the season finale against Tarleton State by 20 points.

Goodenough says that victory might be just what the doctor ordered this week.

Goodenough said, “On Saturday, it was just really cool to see that come together. We had a great defensive night. We shot the ball really well, so, it was really fun to watch that all come together. That’s what we’ve talking to our players about. That’s what it looks when we have a good defensive outing in, we share the ball, and get everybody shot ready. Hopefully, that will give us some momentum coming into the tournament.”

The Wildcats open the 2022 Western Athletic Tournament on Wednesday against UT-Rio Grande Valley at 2 p.m.