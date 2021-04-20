Wildcats intensity in spring pleases Adam Dorrel

The ACU Wildcats and head coach Adam Dorrel are in the final week of practice this spring.

The Wildcats are working to improve things along the front of both sides of the ball and the passing game.

Not every team attacks spring football with the intensity a coach would want because it’s so far from an actual game.

Coach Dorrel says that’s not the case with his Wildcats.

Dorrel added, “The thing I’m most proud of is the intensity in our practice right now is phenomenal. I love the way our guys are competing. It’s very physical in practice right now. It’s very chippy. It’s really good to see as a coach. You want that intensity. Sometimes in spring practice, in my experience, sometimes teams, spring, you know, it’s kind of one of those deals that they don’t bring that intensity into it that they need to. I’m proud of our guys for doing that. The competitiveness, we’ve got guys fighting for spots, and that’s really good.”

The Wildcats are getting ready to finish things up this spring.

The Purple-White scrimmage is Friday night at 5:30 p.m.

The 2021 season starts at SMU on September 4.