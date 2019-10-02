Wildcats look for stronger starts in first half

The ACU Wildcats came up just short in a road conference game for the second time in as many tries on Saturday night.

The Wildcats struggled to get anything going offensively against Incarnate Word.

They trailed 20-3 in the third quarter before the offense opened up.

In Southland Conference play, ACU is averaging 8 points in the first half. Adam Dorrel says that’s not good enough.

Dorrel said, “We are horrific in the first quarter. For me, it’s looking at our process and look at how we are doing that. I’ve always had a succinct process in scripting our first plays and how we do that and why we do that. I’ve looked at that to see if that process needs to change.”

Kameron Hill said, “As far as defense, we just need to just continue to physical at all three levels. Just keep on motivating each other and just listen to our coaches and be consistent in our techniques and stuff like that. I am sure the offense is doing their part, and they have a good game plan.”

ACU is now 1-2 in Southland Conference play. They play Lamar Saturday in Beaumont at 6.