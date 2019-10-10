Wildcats looking for missing points in close losses

The ACU Wildcats string of close calls continued on Saturday night in Beaumont.

Head coach Adam Dorrel’s team lost to Lamar by three points to fall to 1-3 in conference play.

Those three losses have been by a combined 11 points. They ‘Cats are close.

They just have to find the extra points somehow.

Dorrel said, “I think the things that standout where we’ve been dissapointed is the last three weeks we lost the fourth quarter and that’s something we try to pride ourselves on. We lost the fourth quarter 10-0 last week. I think we ran six plays in the fourth quarter. That’s a combination of us, we gotta sustain drives, but the defense has to get off the field too.”

Brandon Richmond said, “We like to keep energy on both sides of the ball, you know when the offense is on the field, the defense tries to bring the offense energy and vice versa when the defense is on the field the offense tries to bring energy.”

ACU continues Southland Conference play on Saturday at Anthony Field against Houston Baptist.

All students are encouraged to where white. The game kicks at 6 p.m.