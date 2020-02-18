Wildcats looking to gain experience in early part of the season

The ACU Wildcats had a great weekend to open the 2020 season.

Head coach Rick McCarty’s team swept through their four game series with Utah Valley.

They had a pair of blowouts and a pair of walk off victories.

The 2020 season is different from the 2019 season, in that, this year the Wildcats are light on seniors and heavy on newbies.

That means they have a lot of work to do.

McCarty said, “Last year we were the new guys. We had 21 seniors. That’s flipped. From building the culture, which is very important for our coaching staff, to what being an ACU Wildcat looks like. How we are going to act on the field and off the field. I am really proud of our guys. They had a 3.31 GPA in the fall semester. They’ve done everything we’ve asked. The only thing we lack is experience, and we’ll start to grap some of that over the next few weeks.”

The season continues for the Wildcats on Tuesday night. They travel to Ft. Worth to take on TCU at 6:30 p.m.