Wildcats make statement in overtime against Lamar

The ACU women got things headed back in the right direction on Saturday with an overtime victory over Lamar.

The win was revenge for a loss to Lamar earlier in the week, but the overtime on Saturday was more important.

Wildcats’ head coach Julie Goodenough says her team made a statement in the extra five minutes.

Goodenough said, “We saw a lot of growth in our players and our program in general. Play confident until this thing is over. They did such a great job in the overtime period. As a coach, you really don’t want to go into overtime. You’d rather finish this thing off in regulation, but I think it was a good experience for our team to have that extra five minutes and be really successful in it.”

Goodenough and the Wildcats travel down to Houston to take on Houston Baptist on Wednesday for a 6:30 p.m. tip.