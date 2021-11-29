Wildcats need city support during homestand

The ACU Wildcats continue their homestand on Monday night at the Teague Center against Schreiner.

Saturday’s win over McMurry was the Wildcats’ 14th straight win in their temporary home while they wait for the renovations of Moody Coliseum to be completed.

Monday’s game is the second game of eight straight games in Abilene.

Head coach Brette Tanner said, “We’ve got some really good teams coming into Abilene. It’s going to be a test for us. We wanted the schedule to be tough. We are thankful that we are home. We felt like we were on the road the whole month of November. Just putting on the white jerseys the other night was great. We are excited about being at home in the month of December, but we are definitely going to need the city of Abilene to come out and help us. We are going into Christmas break after finals next week, so we are going to need some people to show up and support these guys. We have really good opponents, man, if you look at our schedule. It’s good entertainment, so get out to the Teague Center.”

This week, the Wildcats host Schreiner, the University of Dallas on Wednesday, and Incarnate Word on Saturday.