Wildcats open Southland Tournament by beating Incarnate Word, 81-70

The ACU Wildcats rode the hot shooting of senior guard Anna McLeod to an 11-point victory over Incarnate Word in the first round of the Southland Conference tournament on Wednesday afternoon.

McLeod led the Wildcats with 28 points on 9-14 shooting. She was 6-10 behind the three-point line in the game.

The first half was incredibly even between the Wildcats and the Cardinals. They were tied at 20 after the first quarter and tied at the half at 43.

ACU used the third quarter to put some distance between themselves and Incarnate Word.

The Wildcats outscored the Cardinals by five in the third quarter to lead it, 66-61.

The defense went to work in the final frame for head coach Julie Goodenough’s team. They held Incarnate Word to just 9 fourth quarter points.

McLeod wasn’t the only Wildcat in double digits for ACU in the game. Senior Alyssa Adams scored 12 points, and she was followed by Sarah Griswold with 10.

The Wildcats continue the Southland Conference tournament on Thursday against Nicholls at 2 p.m.