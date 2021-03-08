Wildcats put five on all-conference teams

FRISCO, Texas-The Southland Conference announced their 2021 all-conference awards today with five Wildcats earning a place on teams.

Kolton Kohl led the way with a first team all-conference selection, Joe Pleasant earned his second all-conference selection being named to the second team, and Coryon Mason was named to the third team while also earning a place on the all-defense team.

The Wildcats earned three of the five all-defense positions with Damien Daniels and Reggie Miller making the team as well.

ACU enters this week’s Southland Conference Tournament as the 2nd seed.

The Wildcats first game of the tournament is Friday in Katy.