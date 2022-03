The ACU Wildcats baseball team is hosting a 3-game series with Stephen F. Austin, a well-known rivalry, over the weekend at Crutcher Scott Field.

ACU got an early 3-0 lead, SFA tied it, ACU went back up 6-3, SFA went in front 7-6, ACU then led 8-6, SFA tied it, then ACU took the lead for good.

The Wildcats win 12-8.

ACU hopes to sweep the series tomorrow back here in Abilene for game three against the Lumberjacks.