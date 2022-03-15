The ACU baseball team captured their first ever Western Athletic Conference win this past weekend against UTRGV.

Today, they traveled two and a half hours east for a trip out to UT-Arlington to take on the Mavericks. A big crowd of alumni and family will be at this one, which is pretty exciting for these Wildcats.

Rick McCarty said, “Yeah UTA traditionally is gonna be a really good program. Ya know, I think we’ve got a really good alumni base in Dallas. So it’s always fun for us to jump on I-20 and drive over. There’s gonna be a lot of our parents, a lot of alumni in the stands which is gonna be good. Gonna have some good weather which works out. They’re joining the WAC next year, so this will become more of that I-20 rivalry. We recruit a lot from DFW, so we’re excited about it, I always like going over there, it’s two and a half hours, which is a good mid-week game for us.”