The ACU Wildcats baseball team hosted its final series of the season this weekend.

The Lamar Cardinals led the series 2-0 going into Sunday, where the Wildcats were celebrating their 10 seniors who helped turn this program around.

Seniors Tanner Riley and Connor Carlton are both from the Big Country, so playing their last game at The Crutch this afternoon was bittersweet.

Tanner Riley said, “Oh a lot of special memories here going back even to high school and then and now even with this team. Couple teams before, man it’s been really awesome.”

Connor Carlton said, “Ya know, being from Abilene, it makes it really easy for your parents to come out. It’s been awesome to get to have not only my parents, but siblings, grandparents as well come to the games. I’ve really enjoyed that and I’m gonna miss that very much and I’m excited to see what the future holds.”

Lamar swept the series 3-0 against the Wildcats.

ACU is back in action Thursday in Huntsville against Sam Houston.