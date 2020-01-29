Wildcats riding a 3-game winning streak into game w/SFA

The ACU men and women are back on the road on Wednesday night for the third straight time.

The women enter their game with Stephen F. Austin just a game and a half behind the first place Lady Jacks.

The Wildcats are playing about as well as anyone right now. They have three straight wins and two straight wins on the road.

Julie Goodenough, “You always wanna learn lessons even in a tough win you learn some lessons. You hate to have to learn a lesson in a loss, but sometimes that’s what you need to get your attention focused on improving everyday on paying attention to detail and that’s what we’ve seen in our team. They realize that we didn’t play very well at home against Corpus. I think we’ve seen a real change in their mentality and in their level of focus.”

The Wildcats are headed Nacogdoches for a doubleheader with Stephen F. Austin on Wednesday.

The women tip at 5 p.m.

The men tip at 7 p.m.