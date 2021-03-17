Wildcats roster ready to roll against Longhorns

It’s not every day a team from the Big Country gets to play on the national stage. In three days the ACU Wildcats are set to face the Texas Longhorns in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats thrid consecutive 20 win season helped them land a 14 seed in the East Region.

Despite a dominant run through the Southland Conference Tournament, everything was not all sunshine and rainbows for the Wildcats this season.

Due to the pandemic, the availability of players and coaches on a game by game basis has been on the minds of everyone involved with the program.

After all the uncertainty throughout the regular season, the wildcats are ready to give the Longhorns all they can handle.

Senior guard Reggie Miller says “Throughout the season we faced a lot of adversity. Some on the court, some off the court, some you don’t even know about. So I feel like we stood together as a team and when we get to have everybody it only makes us better. Our depth this year was probably, personally I think it was our strongest weapon. We can go in and out, defense there is no slack, and that’s what we preach, next man up, and I feel like our depth was our number one weapon this year. This is the most tightest team I’ve been on since I started playing basketball and it’s because of the culture. Like, the culture is really different, and we love to work as student athletes. We come out every day and try to be better, challenge each other in practice to be better, and i feel like that culture is what separates us from everybody else in the country.”

The Wildcats showdown with the Longhorns is scheduled for this Saturday at 8:50pm.