Wildcats series win over UIW vaults them three places in the Southland

The ACU Wildcats had lost four of their last five games heading into their series with Incarnate Word.

They shook off the struggles by taking three of four from the Cardinals over the weekend.

Not only did they need the wins to get their heads right. It helped in the standings.

The Wildcats entered the weekend in 8th place. The Wildcats are now in 5th place with four series to play.

Head coach Rick McCarty said, “We’ve got a young team, so a lot more confidence comes with winning that it does from losing. The loses are important to grow. They should be feeling good. We start each week 0-0. That’s the message here. Yeah, I do think we have some momentum down the stretch. We’ve got three of our last five series at home, from a conference stand point. We are excited. We are where we need to be, probably. We are fifth in the league instead of 9th. Let’s see if we can finish off right.”

The Wildcats are back on the road this weekend.

The start a 4-game series with Houston Baptist on Friday down in Houston.