The ACU Wildcats softball team was in the Key City for only the fifth time this season.

The Wildcats won the first game of today’s doubleheader, 13-10.

Bubba Rote had a grand slam in the first one to put ACU up big 12-4 after three innings.

The Lady Jacks avoided the sweep by ACU knotting up ten runs in the third and fourth innings to end the game in five.

The Wildcats pick up their second conference series victory and now look ahead to a weekend in Huntsville with a three-game series against Sam Houston who currently sits in sixth place in the WAC.