Wildcats start stretch run

The ACU Wildcats get back to work this week after last week’s open date. It’s stretch run time for Head Coach Adam Dorrel and his team, and two of the three teams left on the schedule still have a shot at the conference tournament. Northwestern State comes to town on Saturday, and then ACU takes on Sam Houston and Central Arkansas. It’s a tough way to finish, but if you ask Coach Dorrel, he’ll tell you they only have one game on the schedule.

ACU Head Coach Adam Dorrel said, “We’re trying not to approach it like a three game stretch. We are trying to go 1-0, literally, we are trying to stay honed in on these guys. The last few weeks when we’ve played very well we’ve been locked in on what we are supposed to do. We haven’t looked ahead. We haven’t looked behind either. We’ve really just focuse on that week. For us as a coaching staff, it’s all about tremendous focus, tremendous energy and passion, don’t turn the ball over, be great on special teams, stop the run. If we are going to have success on Saturday afternoon, we have to play really well on o-line and d-line.”

Northwestern State comes into Saturday’s game with ACU with a 2-4 conference record. The Wildcats and Demons meet at 2 on Saturday at Anthony Field.

