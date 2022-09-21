The ACU Wildcats are coming off their first loss of the 2022 season, but if there is a good loss, The Wildcats managed it over the weekend.

Head coach Keith Patterson’s team wen to Southeastern Country in Missouri and gave the Tigers a much tougher fight than they expected.

Heading into the game, Patterson wanted his team to keep their heads and not get overwhelmed, and he says that’s exactly what happened.

Patterson said, “I thought our kids were focused. I thought they competed at a very high level. I was so proud. The game of football is not real complicated. Offensively and defensively I was proud of our performance. We didn’t give up a sack to an SEC opponent. That was a major improvement up front. I was very proud of those guys on that side. I thought we controled the line of scrimmage, for the most part, defensively.”

ACU is back at home this week to take on Western New Mexico from the Lone Star Conference.

It’s Family Weekend on the campus.

The game starts at 7 p.m.