Wildcats still working during open week

The ACU Wildcats are feeling good this week after winning back to back games for the first time this year, and the second win in that streak over Nicholls came against a nationally ranked club.

The Wildcats spent the entire season almost winning games against teams in the top 20, but didn’t get it done.

They got it done this week, and that fact is fueling their confidence heading down the stretch of the 2019 season.

Kade Parmelly said, “We do have a bye week, so we get a little rest, which is, I think, needed, and it’s really an advantage for us, as well as them. Now it’s just a matter of taking advantage of this week. Coach says it all of the time, ‘Are you putting in time or putting in work.'”

Alex Lofton said, “We only practice Tuesday and Wednesday. Guys who are not healthy are in the training room getting ice bags. Coach says he wants to gain momentum.”

The Wildcats are open this week, and play their final regular season game next Saturday against Sam Houston State.

The Bearkats are in second place in the Southland. ACU is a half-game behind.