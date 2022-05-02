The ACU Wildcats got things headed back in the right directino in the Western Athletic Conference over the weekend.

Rick McCarty’s team dominated Stephen F. Austin with a three-game sweep.

The sweep pulled the Wildcats record up to 11-10 in conference, and they are just three games from the top of the Eastern Division with nine conference games to play.

McCarty said, “It’s just not easy individual in baseball to play really clean for 27 innings, and I thought we did that. Then if you add Texas Tech in the mix, that’s four games in a row we’ve played pretty well offensively and defensively. Then pitched real well, I think we struck out 54 and walked 11 last week against some teams that are hard to strike out. Stephen F. doesn’t normally strikeout as much as they did this weekend. So, yeah it’s the time to wanna be playing well here down the back stretch of the season, and the fourth quarter so to speak as we’re calling it right now. I was real proud of the guys for the resolve they showed all week, and starting to play with a little bit of, little bit of energy little bit of belief which is great. “

Tarleton State is next in WAC play.

Before that, ACU hosts nationally ranked Texas Tech on Tuesday night at 6:05 p.m.

The Wildcats beat the Red Raiders last week for their first victory over a top-10 ranked team.