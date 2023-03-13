ABILENE, Texas (BCHSports)– The ACU Wildcats have won every series thus far. This weekend was opening weekend of WAC play and the Wildcats hosted SFA.

ACU swept all three games with a combined score of 27-16.

This is the Wildcats best season in the NCAA D1 era with a record of 13-3.

Head coach Rick McCarty said, “Yeah well that was the first three-game series we played and you know we’ve I guess the first three weekends were four-game series. So this felt a little different for our guys and felt a little quick and lighter hopefully. Yeah they found a way to sweep and it’s not easy at our level and that’s three straight days of playing better than another team who’s absolutely capable of beating you. You don’t take those for granted especially as you’re playing through a full season of fourteen weekends.”

The Wildcats host a midweek matchup welcoming Oral Roberts to Crutcher Scott Field on Wednesday, before continuing conference play on the road with UT Arlington starting Friday.