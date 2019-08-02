Wildcats taking the “Next Step” at first practice of Fall Camp

The ACU Wildcats started practice for the 2019 season. 2018’s 4th place finish in the Southland Conference was a great step forward for the program, but head coach Adam Dorrel and the rest of the Wildcats are expecting do even better this year.

Mary Margaret has more from Wildcat Stadium.

The first day of practice is always exciting for a lot of reasons, but even more exciting for the ACU Wildcats who hit the field for the first time for fall camp to start the 2019 season.

The ACU Wildcats are coming off their very first winning season since the 2014 season, and last year they went 6-5 and ended up in fourth place in the Southland Conference.

A lot of excitement is surrounding this group, and today’s practice was nothing short of exciting.

“It was pretty good, it was good to get back out here and enjoy everybody being out here together again,” senior linebacker Jeremiah Chambers said. “We were just in helmets and stuff but just trying to get back to it and learn the installation of everything.”

The Wildcats come into the season ranked 7th in the Southland Conference preseason poll. For a team that finished three spots above that in 2018, ACU displayed the standings on the videoboard this morning to serve as a motivator for the team.

“6-5 isn’t where we wanted to be, we felt we were in a lot of close games last year and we want to take the next step,” senior running back Billy McCrary said. “That’s our motto right now, take the next step.”

“Although we had a good season compared to what we have had, we still want to take the next step and do better next year, so we still habe that mentality. We have it up on the scoreboard, our standings for the Southland. We’re trying to prove people wrong this year.”

“Some of those teams who are ahead of us we beat last year, some of the teams below us, so it’s kind of just our conference, you never know what you’re going to get,” junior quarterback Luke Anthony said.

“You look at this university right now, soccer, they’ve done it, men’s and women’s basketball, they’ve done it, and I keep telling our guys, we want to be the ones to do it,” head coach Adam Dorrel said.

ACU takes the next step towards a Southland Conference Championship throughout fall camp, which ends on August 24th with the Meet the Wildcats Scrimmage.

And then they start getting ready for North Texas. That game is in Denton on August 31st.