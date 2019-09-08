Wildcats win 66-14 in home opener against Arizona Christian

The ACU Wildcats were at home this evening after falling week 1 on the road at Apogee Stadium 51-31 to North Texas.

Tonight they faced NAIA opponent Arizona Christian University.

ACU steamrolled in the first half scoring 45 unanswered points. Luke Anthony threw four touchdowns alone in the first half.

Tracy James found the end zone three times, twice on the ground and once through the air through two quarters.

In the second half, Tyrese White found the end zone in the third quarter on a 3 yard run to make it 52 unanswered points for the Wildcats.

Arizona Christian was able to find the end zone once in the third quarter and once in the fourth, however, ACU went unbothered on its way to a 66-14 win.

The Wildcats go back on the road next Saturday to start Southland play against Central Arkansas.