The ACU Wildcats Men’s basketball team hosted the McMurry Warhawks for their home opener at the Teague Center.

The Wildcats started off with a strong first half up 51-24.

Coming back out ACU held MCM to only 30 more points.

ACU forced 28 turnovers on MCM.

The Wildcats get the win 89-54.

ACU hosts Schreiner Monday at 7 p.m.

MCM goes on the road to East Texas Baptist University Thursday at 7:30 p.m.