Williams tallies double-double in loss to Tornados

ABILENE, Texas – McMurry University Men’s Basketball was unable to overcome a season-high 31 turnovers Saturday, falling to visiting Concordia Texas 80-71 inside Kimbrell Arena.

McMurry held the Tornados (10-9, 5-5 ASC) to 39.4 percent from the field and 29.6 percent from three, but the 31 turnovers led to 22 more shot attempts for CTX. Concorida outscored McMurry 31-18 in points off turnovers.

The War Hawks (7-12, 4-6 ASC) were able to make up some of the difference in shot attempts at the free throw line, converting on 24-of-33 attempts. Concordia shot just 55.6 percent from the line.

McM trailed by as many as 14 at the 11:21 mark of the second half, but slowly clawed its way back into the game. McMurry got within two possessions numerous times, but never got closer than four points after a three by freshman guard Brad Milliorn with 5:36 left.

The War Hawks were within five points in the final minutes, but Concordia held serve at the free throw line to keep the War Hawks at bay.

A dunk by junior guard Khalil Butler tied the game at 24 late in the first half, but Concordia used a 6-0 run and would carry a 39-30 lead into the break.

After a dunk by senior forward Krishawn Terry to make it 46-42, the Tornados used a 10-0 spurt to take their aforementioned largest lead of the game.

Senior forward Mike Williams Jr. led the War Hawks offensively with 26 points, and converted 18-of-19 attempts at the charity stripe. Williams also helped McM win the battle on the glass, 41-34, with a team-high 13 rebounds. He also added three blocks.

Terry joined Williams in double figures with 10 points and had nine rebounds. Milliord finished with seven points, while fellow freshman guard Cody LeBlanc added eight points.

McMurry will play its final two home games of the season next week, beginning with a 7:30 p.m. contest Thursday against Belhaven University.