ABILENE – Due to the current weather, expected weather, as well as power and water situations, the ACU women’s basketball game against Houston Baptist Wednesday has been postponed to a later date.
A makeup date will be announced at a later date. Severe weather and road conditions has continued to affect games around the Southland Conference, and the league will look for open dates common to both teams to find a time to make up the game.
The game will still air on ESPN+ and 102.7 The Bear.
There will be a limited number of single game tickets available, but no walk-up tickets. They must be ordered in advance by stopping by or calling the ticket office at 325-674-2287.
Winter weather postpones women’s basketball game Wednesday
ABILENE – Due to the current weather, expected weather, as well as power and water situations, the ACU women’s basketball game against Houston Baptist Wednesday has been postponed to a later date.