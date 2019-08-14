Winters expects to pick where they left off in 2018

The Winters Blizzards are coming off an appearance in the Area round of the playoffs in 2018.

Less than half of the starters from that team are back this year,but unlike most teams in that situation, the Blizzards are feeling good about their prospects for the 2019 season.

The class coming up this season is talented, and the players expect to pick up right where they left off last year.

Hunter Duggan said, “Our younger guys had experience from last year coming up. With that experience, they are more confident than they were knowing that they can do what they are supposed to do.”

Matt McCarty said, “It’s just a matter of them stepping in getting that game experience. They’ve shown us so far in practice this year that they can handle it. Getting those game situations is the biggest part and we can get that in scrimmages.

Duggan added, “I think if we keep working. We hopefully can have a chance for a district title.”

It looks like the offensive and defensive lines are going to lead this team.

The Blizzards open the new season against Goldthwaite on August 30.