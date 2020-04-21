Winters group wants UIL to let them play

A group is trying to get the UIL to rethink their decision to call off all spring sports and their championships.

The group is called @letthemplaytx and is based in Winters.

They are asking folks to sign a petition to encourage the continuation of the sports that were cancelled because of the COVID-19 crisis.

It’s a long shot, but Dan Killough believes it’s worth a shot for the kids.

Killough said, “We’ve asked them to work hard and set big goals and learn how to achieve those goals and put the time. We require them to get good grades. They’ve done that. We require them to be well behaved. They’ve done everything we’ve asked of them, and they’ve dreamed about having their senior year. What we are petitioning the UIL to do is not merely cancel these events, but let’s postpone them to the summer and do those in June, July and August.”

If you want to help, go to their twitter page at @letthemplaytx and click on the link and sign the petition.

They are well on their way to 10,000 signatures.