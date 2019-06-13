Witten praises Dak’s growth

The Dallas Cowboys finished up their minicamp today. All eyes are on Dak Prescott this season because it’s coming up on new contract time.

There are pro-Prescott people, and anti-Prescott people out there.

One of his biggest fans is the recently returned Jason Witten.

He says Prescott is getting better every year, and the improvement is obvious.

“Obviously Dak’s had a lot of success for three years, and he keeps pushing for more and more and more. It’s been great to see him evolve, I think he really has had one hell of a camp,” Jason Witten said. “I’m not just talking about, he’s always been a great leader, and he sets the tone for the rest of this team.”

“You can see the improvement, I know I can. Being away from it a year, just seeing how much he’s improved his game as a quarterback, he’s just at another level.”

“It gives me a lot of confidence, I know it gives this football team a lot of confidence, I think it’s going to be a special year for him,” Witten said.

Minicamp is over, the Cowboys start training camp practice on July 27th.