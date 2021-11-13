Women’s basketball falls in SCAC crossover

ABILENE, Texas – McMurry Women’s Basketball hosted back-to-back games on its home opening weekend, falling to Southwestern University and Trinity University on Friday and Saturday.

Friday – Southwestern 72, McMurry 59

The War Hawks (0-4) fell behind early in their home opener Friday evening, but outscored Southwestern 41-38 in the second half – including 23 points in the fourth quarter.

The majority of McMurry’s points came from sophomore Destiny Mathews, who scored 31 points and had eight rebounds to lead the way. She finished 10-22 from the field, 2-5 behind the arc and 9-12 from the charity stripe. Vanessa Wharton added eight points.

Former Wylie High School standout Lauren Fulenwider led the Pirates (2-2) with 20 points, going 5-7 behind the arc.

Saturday – Trinity 102, McMurry 50

McMurry hosted the defending Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference champions on Saturday, falling victim to a heavy press used throughout the contest. The War Hawks were able to enter 18 players into the game with 17 people scoring.

Mathews led the team with eight points, playing just 11 minutes. Sophomore Kristin Salas played a team-high 21 minutes off the bench, while true freshmen Emily Holland and Rylee Evans logged 20 minutes each.

Trinity (2-2) had five scorers in double-digits, led by Maggie Shipley with 19 points.

Up Next

The War Hawks look to get back on track on Wednesday, November 17 against Austin College. Tipoff from Sherman, Texas is set for 7 p.m. This game will be McMurry’s final non-conference regular season game.