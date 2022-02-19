ABILENE, Texas – McMurry Women’s Basketball ended its regular season Saturday afternoon by honoring three seniors with a special post-game ceremony, falling to Sul Ross State 94-57 inside Kimbrell Arena.

The War Hawks celebrated two players and one student coach after their final game, including guard Azallee Johnson, forward Trinity Meador and student assistant Dehje Belmore.

Johnson ended up starting and leading McMurry’s scoring efforts with a career-high 19 points. Meador also started in her final game, leading the team with four steals. Both players went over 20 minutes.

The Lobos improved to 14-11 overall and an even 10-10 record in American Southwest Conference play. McMurry wrapped up its campaign at 3-20 overall and 2-15 in the ASC.