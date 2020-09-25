Women’s Soccer earns United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – United Soccer Coaches announced its 2019-20 Team Academic Award winners this week, including McMurry Women’s Soccer on the list for a third consecutive season.

The award, instituted in 1996, honors teams who have at least a 3.0 cumulative grade point average on a 4.0 scale for that academic year. The War Hawks are now three-time honorees (2018, 2019, 2020).

“This is our third year in a row to win this award, and we are extremely proud of our players’ work ethic in the classroom,” said McMurry head coach Charles Nobles. “They did this in spite of the pandemic that shook everyone’s world.”

United Soccer Coaches annually celebrates the academic achievements of high school and college soccer teams whose student-athletes collectively demonstrate a commitment to excellence in their studies over the course of a full academic year.

College Team Academic Award recipients are active members of the United Soccer Coaches College Services Program with a composite grade point average of 3.0 or better on a 4.0 scale for all players on the roster for the 2019-20 academic year.