The Texas Rangers are on the eve of their season opener.

The Rangers are coming off their worst season in years with 102 loses.

They get a chance to make up for that starting tomorrow in Toronto.

The 2022 version of the Rangers has a lot of new faces, and they had to come together in a shortened training camp.

Manager Chris Woodward says they did just that while they were in Arizona.

Woodward said, “We brought a lot of guys in, and we targeted, particularly the main guys, Semien, Seager, Calhoun, and Gray. We knew they were high character guys that are super talented. They fit our culture to a tea. I think all the secondary pieces, the Brad Millers, and some of these guys, it was a great haul. The way that group came together in camp in a short amout of time was probably most impressive. I think it’s because they are like minded. They all have the same understanding of the game, the way they respect the game, the way they respect their teammates, the high character they all have.”

The Rangers start 2022 on Friday night in Toronto.

Jon Gray takes the hill for Texas in the opener.

Texas is 4-6 in the last ten season openers.