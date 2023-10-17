ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – Abilene High went back and forth with Lubbock Cooper and walked out of Shotwell Stadium with a 38-36 victory over the Pirates.

The deciding factor in the game was a pair of two minute drives.

One in the first half that ended with a touchdown pass to Ryland Bradford.

With four seconds to go, Slack went back to Bradford for the game winner.

The Eagles were making two minute drives look easy.

Head coach Mike Fullen said, “It just goes back to prepping for the moment, being in the moment. The plays and worked were plays and routes that work every Thursday. Nobody ever panicked. We just did this yesterday, type of deal. It was great.”

Abilene High goes back on the road this week in District 2-5A Division I.

They take on Lubbock Coronado at 4 p.m. up in Lubbock.

It’s the first game of two at Lowery Field on Friday.