Wright is delivering for ACU this year

The ACU women get Wednesday night started against Houston Baptist.

Coming into the season, the Wildcats expected Breanna Wright to lead the team, and she’s more than delivered.

The senior leads the team in just about every offensive category, and head coach Julie Goodenough has nothing but praise for Wright.

Goodenough said, “I think Bree right now in mid-February is playing the best basketball of any individual player in the conference, we’re just thrilled at the way she’s playing with toughness, high basketball IQ. She leads the conference in assists right now and points scored and she’s high in three-pointers, made three-point percentage, free-throw percentage, she’s well represented throughout almost every stat that the conference publishes. She is playing at a really high level right now and leading our team.”

The Wildcats are right in the thick of the regular season race with a 9-3 record in Southland Conference play.

They are just a game behind Stephen F. Austin with eight games to play.